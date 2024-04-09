Poorhouse Reps ‘The Pilgrimage of Gilbert & George’

Poorhouse International is showcasing new documentary ‘The Pilgrimage of Gilbert & George’ at MIPTV.

From their iconic house and studio in London’s Brick Lane, Gilbert & George – two-people-one-artist – have been at the forefront of British art for over half a century. Their unmistakable art has captured mainstream audiences across the world. Their 2007 Tate Modern retrospective remains the most extensive exhibition of any artist in the history of the gallery.

The film offers a rare, deep and captivating insight into their search for life through art and embraces the Gilbert & George mantra of “art for all”. Produced by Supercollider/Zinc TV and directed by Mike Christie, the film runs 88 minutes.

Other Poorhouse novelties include three-part series The Gods of Egypt, featuring a portrait of painter Jamie Wyeth, and The Diamond Couple, a meditation on the power of memory, a vision of aging that emphasizes not loss, but the capacity to renew an attachment to life.