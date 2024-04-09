FilmRise Acquires Zombie Series ‘Z Nation’

FilmRise has acquired certain digital rights to the SYFY Channel zombie series Z Nation from The Asylum. The deal gives FilmRise worldwide distribution rights to 69 hours of the sci-fi, horror/drama series for all digital media including ad-supported streaming, digital linear, AVoD, FAST, SVoD, FVoD, TVoD, EST, as well as exclusive airline and ancillary rights.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for FilmRise, commented, “Zombies and post-apocalyptic worlds continue to captivate audiences around the world. The “Z Nation” franchise has demonstrated remarkable strength and success, boasting multiple seasons on the SYFY Channel—an acquisition that aligns perfectly with our programming goals.”

David Rimawi, founding partner of The Asylum, continued, “Our incredibly devoted fan base for the series, as well as its Netflix spinoff Black Summer, will be thrilled. We’re ecstatic that FilmRise will soon make “Z Nation” accessible to audiences, whether existing enthusiasts or those new to the show, in a worldwide, free and accessible manner. We also look forward to sharing other exciting news regarding the “Z Nation” franchise very soon.”

The deal includes 69 episodes across 5 seasons of SYFY’s longest-running and highest-rated series, which follows a group of survivors as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies and danger at every turn.