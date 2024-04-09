DCD Rights Showcases Docs and Music Specials

U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights has inked a series of deals for its concerts and feature length documentaries.

A remastered version of David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture, featuring David Bowie’s iconic 1973 concert, has been sold to NHK Japan.

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, a special produced by Experience Hendrix, which has already been pre-sold to Sky in the U.K., will air on Sky Arts later this year. The documentary features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen Hendrix footage and photos as well as track breakdowns of Hendrix classics.

Additionally, DCD has made an early pre-sale to PBS in the U.S. for Chicago & Friends: Live At 55, which celebrates the band’s spectacular music legacy.

Also launching here at MIPTV is Christmas At Graceland, a special produced by Done+Dusted & Authentic Studios for NBC and Peacock. The TV special, filmed live, celebrates Christmas at Elvis Presley’s famed family home, Graceland.