All3Media Inks Deal for ‘Pompeii: The New Dig’

All3Media International has signed a deal for Lion Television’s upcoming factual series Pompeii: The New Dig, as PBS joins the project as co-producer with Arte France and acquires broadcast rights for the U.S.

From the creators of Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb and Saving Venice, Pompeii: The New Dig follows the biggest excavation of Pompeii in a generation. The 3 x 60’ series, which will broadcast in 2024, was originally commissioned by BBC Two in the U.K. and is co-produced with Arte, France, in association with All3Media International.

Told through cinematically filmed stories of discovery, with a compelling cast of archaeologists and experts, the series is set to reveal a wealth of buried secrets and unsolved mysteries that are waiting to be discovered beneath the volcanic ash.

The new series will premiere on BBC Two in the U.K. on April 15 and on PBS in the U.S. on May 15 on PBS.