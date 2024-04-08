MIPTV 2024 – GRB Media Ranch Sells ‘Blind Dating’ to ABY Media

GRB Media Ranch has sold format Blind Dating to Africa’s ABY Media and has acquired docuseries Medical Stories. Produced by Inventi Media Group and airing on PBS, this production has 39 episodes currently available.

In classic studio-based dating game show, Blind Dating, three single men and three single women must make the perfect match to win a date. In each episode, without seeing each other, the participants must find their love by answering personal questions while digging for clues – and some dirt – on social media.

Four-time Emmy®-winning docuseries Medical Stories (pictured) captures the experiences of medical and emergency personnel and their heroic actions and extraordinary measures taken while battling life-threatening conditions of critically ill or injured patients. In-depth commentary is included from renowned medical experts and researchers.

Sophie Ferron, president of GRB Media Ranche, said: “The format sale of Blind Dating is especially meaningful to me. I grew up on the set of this series, as my father created and produced it in Canada. It remained a huge hit and was remade twice for new generations. He passed away last year and would be proud to see it travel. I thank GRB Media Ranch’s Liz Levenson for closing this deal with Bernard Azria of ABY Media for many African territories. We are also excited to have acquired Emmy®-winning docuseries, Medical Stories which clearly underlines our commitment to delivering diverse and compelling narratives. We are here at MIP to discuss all our fantastic properties. At GRB Media Ranch, we’ve got stories.”