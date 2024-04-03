UKTV Licenses Six Shows from Disney

UKTV has secured the rights to air a slate of six Disney Entertainment titles on its channels.

Crime drama series Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep will be featured on crime channel Alibi; war drama miniseries A Small Light on its free-to-air channel Drama; sports limited series Mike on entertainment channel Dave, and all seven series of FX’s Sons of Anarchy and all five series of family drama Brothers and Sisters for its streaming service UKTV Play.

A Small Light is set to air in May, Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep are set to air this Summer, while Mike will air on Dave later in the year. Brothers and Sisters will launch on UKTV Play in late Spring and Sons of Anarchy will be added to the service in the Summer.