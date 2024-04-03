The Media Pioneers Acquires New ‘Astro Boy’ Adaptation

U.K.-based The Media Pioneers has inked a deal with Japanese producer Tezuka Productions for the action-adventure, comedy series Go Astro Boy Go!

The deal sees TMP acquire the distribution rights for North America and Europe (excluding France) for the digital 2D animation series targeted at 4- to 7-year-olds.

Go Astro Boy Go! follows the adventures of Astro Boy as he travels the globe combating disasters and thwarting crimes. Drawing inspiration from the original 1963 animated TV series Astro Boy, the latest adaptation continues the legacy of Osamu Tezuka’s iconic manga collection.

Astro Boy, the most advanced AI with a human boy appearance, sets out to solve the planet’s most pressing issues. Joining him on his journey are teammates Astro Kitty, a kitten-like AI, and Suzu, a super intelligent human girl.

Commenting on the acquisition Maggie Liang, managing director of The Media Pioneers said, “We are thrilled to have Go Astro Boy Go! in our catalog. This IP is an iconic brand that has garnered global recognition and influence across generations. TMP is honoured to expand the reach of this much-loved brand to more families and kids in Europe and North America.”