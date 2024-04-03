The Banff World Media Festival has announced that Warner Bros. Television Group chairman and CEO Channing Dungey is joining the Festival’s Summit Series line-up as a keynote speaker.

The 45th edition of the Festival will take place June 9 – 12, 2024 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Channing Dungey as a keynote speaker,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, Banff executive director. “Channing’s unparalleled expertise and insights are a key driver in shaping the future of the entertainment industry. She is a visionary whose impact transcends screens.”

Rob Wade, CEO, FOX Entertainment, is also confirmed as a Summit Series keynote.

The Festival will again include master classes, more than 1,200 networking opportunities, and over 25,000 meetings. This year, international financing and co-production will be a major focus with the launch of the “Better Together” content stream. Banff will also debut “Soundtrack,” a new conference stream focused on music on screen. Technology, AI and entertainment content on social media and online platforms will also be a key content focus.

In addition, the Rockie Awards winners will be unveiled (live onsite and streaming) at the Awards ceremony to be held on June 11 during the Festival..

