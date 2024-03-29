Cannes Film Fest Launches Cannes Remakes

The Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes, in partnership with the CNC – French National Center of Cinema and Moving Images, has launched Cannes Remakes, set to debut at the upcoming film market edition, running May 14-22, 2024.

Cannes Remakes will spotlight a handpicked selection of European IPs, ready to be remade into new film adaptations.

“Remakes are injecting a fresh dynamism into the film industry, hinting at a notable shift. We are excited to support this evolution through Cannes Remakes,” said Guillaume Esmiol, executive director of the Marché.

The inaugural program will include a pitching session, presenting a curated selection of IP titles sourced from France, Spain and Italy with the most potential for film adaptation. This will be followed by a pre-arranged series of one-to-one meetings and culminate with a networking cocktail event for invited guests.

The half-day event will take place during the Cannes Film Fest on May 20 on the CNC Beach.