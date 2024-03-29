‘A Fragile Flower’ Honored at New Delhi Film Fest

‘A Fragile Flower’ — the first Vietnamese feature film produced entirely in the U.S. —was named Top 3rd Feature Film, International Competition, at the New Delhi Film Festival’s awards ceremony held on March 28, 2024.

The film was the only Vietnamese film award recipient showcased at the festival — organized annually by Jaipur International Film Festival Trust — and among 29 films awarded from outside of India.

“We’re thrilled by the worldwide excitement surrounding A Fragile Flower,” said executive producer Rakesh Tammabattula. “As an Indian American, I am extremely humbled to receive such positive recognition from the international film community, and especially from India, with the presentation of this prestigious award.”

Produced by Mai Thu Huyền and Jacqueline Nguyen (Jacqueline Thu Thảo), this love story musical drama tells a tale of resilience and hope through the eyes of a Vietnamese songstress blessed with both a mesmerizing voice and a gentle soul.

A Fragile Flower premieres today on U.S. screens. Atlas Distribution Company is the film’s official distributor for the U.S. market.