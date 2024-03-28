Insight TV Partners With CGTN on ‘Sweet Planet’

At a launch event held yesterday at the Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague, channel operator Insight TV, Netherlands-based prodco JOIIN, and China Global Television Network celebrated the completion of culinary documentary series Sweet Planet.

Sweet Planet is a six-part series that takes viewers around the world to explore the culinary and cultural impact of sugar in cooking and food rituals. It will premiere on CGTN on March 29.

In each episode, viewers will be introduced to not only the sweet creations themselves, but the stories of the local chefs, farmers, and artisans behind these delicacies.

Sweet Planet will be available to CGTN’s six channels, across 68 languages, with over 700 million viewers across the globe. It is also available on CGTN Digital, which is accessible via CGTN.com, CGTN mobile applications, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Weibo, and other social media platforms.

The series will also be available across the range of Insight TV’s global channels, reaching over 400 million households in 56 countries, across 12 languages, as well as for license to additional channels and platforms around the world.