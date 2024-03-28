FOX Entertainment Unveils New Structure

FOX Entertainment has announced a new structure that will consist of three primary business segments: studio entertainment, television and streaming platforms, and worldwide sales and licensing, under the banners of FOX Entertainment Studios, the FOX Television Network and FOX Entertainment Global, respectively.

Fernando Szew has been named head of FOX Entertainment Studios and Michael Thorn, president of the FOX Television Network, both report directly to FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade.

Regarding the announcement, Wade said, “Under this new structure, every division of FOX Entertainment is now poised for growth and creative excellence as we super-serve our audiences everywhere. Now the work begins.”

In addition, Allison Wallach expands her purview over the company’s growing portfolio of FOX-owned content, joining Szew’s team as head of Global Unscripted Programming for FOX Entertainment Studios.

Thorn will manage the network’s scripted, unscripted and casting teams led by Brooke Bowman, executive VP, Drama Programming and Development; Cheryl Dolins, senior VP, Comedy and Animation Programming and Development; Yasmin Rawji, executive VP, Unscripted; and Brittainy Roberts, Senior VP, Casting. He will also continue his involvement in FOX’s animated properties, remaining a member of the Bento Box

Content sales unit FOX Entertainment Global will be led on an interim basis by Tony Vassiliadis, executive vice president of FEG, reporting directly to Wade.