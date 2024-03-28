2024 MIPFormats Finalists Announced

MIPTV has revealed the five finalists of the MIPFormats Pitch 2024, staged in partnership with ZDF Studios. They will present their original unscripted entertainment formats in front of an industry jury in Cannes on the second day of MIPFormats (running April 6-7, 2024).

Finalists were shortlisted on the basis of potential universal appeal by an international jury of format experts, who will also judge the pitches. Jury members include Astrug, VP, Formats Acquisition and Sales, Warner Bros. Int. TV Production; Siobhan Crawford, Content and founder, Glow Media; Julien Degroote, EVP, head of Content Development, TF1 Group; Ella Umansky, VP Format Acquisitions, ITV Studios; and Ralf Rückauer, VP Unscripted, ZDF Studios.

With 89 submissions from 29 countries, the finalists are:

Villa Incognito, Tuvalu Media (Netherlands)

25, LGH Entertainment (Norway)

A.I Of The Beholder, David Tobiasz (Canada)

The Stupid House, Chulapo Pictures (U.K.)

Unknown Champions, Phillip Sindermann (Germany)

The pitching session will be staged in the Palais des Festivals on April 7 at 4:30 p.m. The winner will be selected live on stage and will receive a financial contribution of €2,000 to help cover development, in addition to complimentary accreditation to a future MIP market and access to coaching and mentoring experts from the ZDF Studios Group for a year.

Last year’s competition saw Turkish talent show format The Show Must Go On, created by Format Workshop winning over concepts from Italy, the U.K. and Ukraine.