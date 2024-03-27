WBD U.K. & Ireland Acquires ‘Long Lost Family’ Format

Lineup Industries has sold a package of over 50 episodes of format Long Lost Family, originally produced for the U.K.’s ITV by Wall to Wall, to Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. & Ireland.

The deal includes seasons 8-12 of the series, follow-up show What Happened Next (seasons 3-8), spin-off show Long Lost Family: Born Without A Trace (seasons 1-5), and Born Without a Trace: What Happened Next (seasons 1-2).

Original commissioning broadcaster ITV has also ordered two more series of the long-running format from producer Wall to Wall, taking it to seasons 14 and 15 in the U.K., as well as a further season of What Happened Next and another season of Born Without a Trace.

In each episode of Long Lost Family, viewers are taken on a journey, from the revealing moment relatives are told their loved one has been traced, to the moment of the reunion which, in many cases, would only ever have happened in their wildest dreams. Long Lost Family explores the background and social context of each family’s estrangement and why it occurred.

Julian Curtis, founder of Lineup Industries, said: “This show is a proven audience favorite, with both the local format and tape versions consistently in demand in multiple territories, over an incredible 20 years on air. The commitment from Warner Bros. Discovery, which follows ITV’s commission of two more seasons in its original market, underscores this format’s appeal – it hits the spot for audiences looking for authentic factual entertainment rooted in heart-warming resolution.”