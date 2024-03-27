Royal Television Society’s Programme Awards Winners

The Royal Television Society has unveiled the winners for the RTS Programme Awards 2024, in partnership with Cast & Crew. The awards ceremony took place yesterday evening at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London, hosted by comedian Tom Allen.

Across the 30 competitive categories, the BBC took home 21 awards overall, with drama The Sixth Commandment winning three awards: Limited Series, Supporting Actor – Male for Éanna Hardwicke and Writer – Drama for Sarah Phelps.

For the Leading Actor categories, Tamara Lawrance took home the award for BBC’s Time and Kane Robinson for Netflix’s Top Boy, one of the streamer’s three wins. Netflix also received awards for Squid Game: The Challenge in the Entertainment category and for Chimp Empire for Science & The Natural World.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 received two wins, with Hannah Waddingham winning for Entertainment Performance and the BBC show taking home the Live Event award. Disney+ took home their first RTS Programme Award for their series Extraordinary, which won for Scripted Comedy.

The RTS presents two additional awards annually, the Judges’ Award and the Outstanding Achievement Award. For 2024, the recipient of the Judges’ Award was ITV’s series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, while the Outstanding Achievement Award went to producer Stephen Lambert, recognizing his career creating genre-defining formats that have been reproduced all over the world.

The RTS Gold Medal was presented to recognize broadcaster and producer Dame Esther Rantzen, with her daughter collecting the award on her behalf.