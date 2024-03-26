RX France Launches MIP London

Next year, the first organized international TV market in London since the 1982 London Multi Media Market will take place at the Savoy Hotel and adjacent IET London: Savoy Place venue in London’s West End.

The inaugural MIP London — scheduled for February 24-27, 2025 and organized by the same RX France that runs MIPTV and MIPCOM — will be held in conjunction with the London TV Screenings (February 24-28, 2025).

The upcoming MIPTV market will see its last edition next month, ending its 61-year-long run.

MIP London will differ in format to MIPTV, organizers emphasized that the focus is not on exhibiting but rather providing international companies looking to have a presence in London with tailored, scalable options to showcase and network in one convenient spot. The market will have a comprehensive invitation program that gives free access to qualified buyers.

“The creation of MIP London is a direct result of clear and evidenced market factors.” said Lucy Smith, Entertainment Division director, RX France. “There is a continued appetite for a global content market in the first half of the year. MIP London will not only alleviate a busy events calendar but will provide an additional entry point for international companies to gather in London at the same time.”

“Staging markets that provide clients with the best possible solutions for showcasing their content and facilitating deal-making is what we do best at MIP and take a huge pride in, as proven over decades in Cannes and more recently Cancun.” Smith added. “We have consulted with many of those already hosting events in London as well as with international companies looking to do so. Our vision is a market that complements, not competes with, the established screenings program, that provides further options for the widest range of international distributors, studios and buyers to take part and can bring even more business to London in February for the benefit of all. Leading RX France’s first MIP market in London is an opportunity I’m very grateful for.”