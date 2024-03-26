NBC in Turmoil Over McDaniel Hire

NBC News has hired the former chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, as on-air political contributor. McDaniel left the Committee when relatives of former U.S. president Donald Trump were called to run the GOP organization.

McDaniel’s hiring, which was announced by NBC News’ political chief Carrie Budoff Brown, caused turmoil among the NBC and MSNBC news staff, considering that, according to Brown, McDaniel would contribute “across all NBC platforms.” Social media exploded and news outlets reported an outcry by anchors and contributors for the decision.

McDaniel is viewed as a strong Trump ally and was among those who challenged the 2020 presidential election results. There is growing concern that McDaniel could alienate NBC News’ liberal audience.

MSNBC is currently the number two cable news network, after FOX News.