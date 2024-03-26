GMA Programs Headed for Viu Philippines

An array of programs from GMA Network are coming to Viu Philippines on April 1, adding to the growing list of Kapuso shows available on the streaming platform.

GMA Network and Viu Philippines have expanded their partnership by creating a premium catch-up service for GMA series available on Viu to binge-watch.

Series include romantic drama I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, family drama Legal Wives, courtroom drama Artikulo 247 (Article 247), drama Return to Paradise, the TV adaptation of 1988 blockbuster Nagbabagang Luha (Flames of Love), in addition to dramas The Fake Life and Nakarehas na Puso (Prisoners of the Past).

GMA Network shows made available on Viu in March were Lolong (Crocodile Whisperer), starring primetime action hero Ruru Madrid; suspenser Widows’ Web, with Kapuso stars Carmina Villaroel, Ashley Ortega, Vaness Del Moral, Pauline Mendoza; and First Yaya (The First Nanny), a romantic comedy series starring Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez.