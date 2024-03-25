Series Mania Announces Winners, 2025 Dates

At the recently concluded Séries Mania Forum, 4,200 professionals from 72 countries gathered at the Grand Palais in Lille, France.

This year, new countries took to the festival’s red carpet (Latvia, New Zealand, South Africa, Taiwan), and international talent such as Patricia Arquette, Jeremy Irons, Kelly Rutherford, Michael Chiklis, and Peter Mullan were in attendance.

The international jury bestowed the Grand Prize for Best Series to Rematch (France/Hungary), produced by Unité, Arte France, Federation Studios, and Proton. The series revolves around the chess matches played by IBM supercomputer Deep Blue versus champion Garry Kasparov.

The winner of the French competition was action series Machine, produced by 687, Fit Production, Mediawan’s White Lion Films, Makwa, and Arte France.

The full list of winners is available here.

Organizers have already unveiled the dates for next year’s event: March 21-28, 2025, the Forum segment will take place March 25-27.