TBS Invests in Megalis

Japan-based TBS Holdings has made a significant capital investment in VFX production company Megalis.

Established in 2017 and based in Tokyo, Megalis has been involved in a number of VFX productions such as Netflix hit series Yu Yu Hakusho. The prodco is co-directed by CEOs Christophe Rodo and Jeffrey Dillinger.

In a parallel development, TBS Group’s studio for global strategy, The Seven, has forged a strategic partnership with Megalis. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in bolstering the company’s production capabilities.

By integrating Megalis’s expertise in VFX production with its own diverse entertainment portfolio, TBS aims to enhance its content’s appeal on the global stage and expand its footprint.