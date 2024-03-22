Sanctions for Detaining Journalists in Russia

Russia should be deterred from detaining or arresting foreign journalists, is the message that Jason Conti, executive vice president and general counsel of Dow Jones, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, delivered to the U.S. government.

Conti’s request was made recently during a National Press Club event in Washington, D.C. “If a reporter is taken and designated as wrongfully detained there needs to be a consequence right away,” Conti said, also referring to a made-up charge for WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in a Moscow jail for almost a year.

The Biden administration has been timid in putting pressure to Russian president Vladimir Putin, and Conti suggested that the government should consider imposing sanctions, which are to be lifted when journalists are released.