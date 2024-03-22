Olympics Opening Ceremony to Play on IMAX

The NBC television network will extend its live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony to IMAX locations throughout the U.S. on July 26 — the first time ever the event will be presented live in IMAX.

The opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium; a four-mile-long flotilla of nearly 100 boats will carry thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries in a river parade along the course of the Seine finishing in front of the Trocadéro, where the final elements of the ceremony will take place.

NBCUniversal previously announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-August 11, 2024.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.