BBC Studios Launches New Mobile App

BBC Studios has launched a new BBC mobile app for audiences outside the U.K. The all-new BBC app replaces the International BBC News app and mirrors the recently refreshed BBC.com, which rolled out first in North America last December and globally yesterday.

Tara Maitra, chief commercial officer, BBC Global Media & Streaming, BBC Studios, said: “We are excited to bring the new website and brand-new BBC app to audiences and partners around the globe, following a successful first introduction to consumers in North America. These new digital products deliver an experience as premium as our news and storytelling and offers us the opportunity for future growth as we remain focused on finding new and innovative ways to make BBC content more easily accessible across the globe.”

The development and operation of BBC.com and the BBC app is driven by BBC Studios Global Media & Streaming division. GM&S is responsible for the distribution and advertising of BBC News globally outside of the U.K. GM&S is a division of BBC Studios, the BBC Group’s commercial arm that helps to fund innovation, internationally recognized programming, and the organization’s public service mission.