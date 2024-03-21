Movistar Plus+ Inks Deal with ARTE France for ‘The New Years’

ARTE France has boarded the production of Movistar Plus+ original series The New Years, which has recently finished filming in various locations in the Community of Madrid (Spain), Castilla-La Mancha (Spain), Lyon (France), and Berlin (Germany).

Rodrigo Sorogoyen directs four of the ten 50’ episodes of the series, along with Sandra Romero and David Martín de los Santos.

The series stars Iria del Río and Francesco Carril in the roles of Ana and Óscar, two thirty-year-olds who meet on New Year’s Day 2016 and over the following ten years have to confront the passage of time and the decisions they take. Each episode is set on New Year’s Eve over the ten years of their relationship.

Movistar Plus+ International handles international distribution of the series outside France and Spain.