Max Sets Date for European Launch

Warner Bros Discovery is set to launch its Max streaming service in Europe from May 21. Pricing details will be announced at a later date.

Max will be initially rolled out in the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe in May. It will closely follow in France, Belgium, Poland and The Netherlands ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In addition to content from HBO Max’s scripted entertainment, Discovery’s reality shows and Eurosport’s television network, the platform will stream every live event from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris across the European countries where the service is made available.

Subscribers will also have access to content such as international and European sports including all four Grand Slam events (the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open).

The European launches of Max will also coincide with the premiere of the second season of HBO Original House of the Dragon on June 17.