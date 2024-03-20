SeriesMakers Announces Winning Projects

Creative initiative SeriesMakers, led by Series Mania Forum (currently underway in Lille) and supported by Beta Group, announced the three winning projects of its second edition.

The two Beta Development Awards (€ 50,000 each) go to George Blake by director Kevin Macdonald and producer Femke Wolting (6 x 52’, U.K./The Netherlands); and The Squatter by director Erik Matti and producer Ronald Monteverde (8 x 52’, The Philippines).

George Blake follows the untold true story of one of the most prolific double agents of not just the Cold War, but British history.

In The Squatter, a secretive Filipino maid and a tenacious Ukrainian detective have to unravel the mysteries of a crime just as the crime itself unravels who they truly are.

The Kirch Foundation in collaboration with HFF (University of Television and Film Munich) Award (€ 20,000) goes to Sleeping Swans by director Barbara Albert, writer Ulrike Tony Vahl and producer Martina Haubrich (8 x 52’, Germany). In a coastal town in Eastern Germany, idyll turns into a sinister nightmare when children inexplicably fall into a mysterious condition. Renowned expert Ellen Lennardsson is called in to decipher the secret.

The recipients of this year’s Beta Development Award will work closely with Beta’s Content Division, led by CCO Koby Gal Raday, to develop the pilot script and a full package.

SeriesMakers is headed by Laurence Herszberg, general director of Series Mania, and Koby Gal Raday, chief content officer of Beta Group.