Paramount+ And France Televisions Unveil ‘Zorro’

Paramount+ and France Télévisions, together with their sales arm France tv distribution, are launching new series Zorro (working title), starring Jean Dujardin, Audrey Dana, Salvatore Ficarra, André Dussolier, Eric Elmosnino and Grégory Gadebois. The series will stream later this year on Paramount+ before being broadcast on France Télévisions.

In 1821, Don Diego de la Vega becomes mayor of Los Angeles. However, the city is facing financial trouble due to a local businessman, Don Emmanuel’s greed, and his powers as mayor are not enough to fight injustice. Diego has not used his Zorro identity in 20 years but it seems like he has no other choice than to bring Zorro back for the greater good.

The 8 x 40’ series is co-produced by Paramount+, France Télévisions, Le Collectif 64 (Marc Dujardin) and Bien Sûr Productions (Julien Seul). Written by Benjamin Charbit, Noé Debré and Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud (The Test), the series is directed by Jean-Baptiste Saurel (Parallels) and Emilie Noblet (Parliament, The 7 Lives of Lea).

The series will be available on Paramount+ in France, the U.K., Italy, Germany and LATAM. France tv distribution handles sales for all other territories.