Mediawan Picks up ‘Constantine’s Crossing’

Paris-based Mediawan Rights has acquired distribution rights to Constantine’s Crossing, a Serbian series produced by Telekom Serbia, which will also broadcast the program, and Firefly Production. This marks the first title from the Balkan region in the Mediawan line-up.

The 10 x 52’ series, adapted from the eponymous epic novel by Dejan Stojiljkovic, is set against the historical and mythological backdrop of Serbia during WWII. The series unfolds in the suburbs of Nis, where Nazis delve into the city’s foundations in search of Christian artifacts and magical powers. The project required the construction of new filming studios near Belgrade.

The first season of Constantine’s Crossing is set to air this year on Telekom Serbia, a second season is already in production.