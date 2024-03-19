Pacino’s Book Is on Order

There are no reviews yet because Al Pacino’s book, Sonny Boy, has not been published yet. It will come out on October 8, 2024, but it can be pre-ordered online.

Pacino, now 83 years old and a new father of a son named Roman, promises to reveal intimate details of his life from his childhood in the South Bronx to his legendary Hollywood career in this memoir.

Advance information about the book is provided by its publisher, Penguin Press, “Sonny Boy is a revelatory account of a creative life in full, and Pacino details all of his great roles, his essential collaborations, and his important relationships.”

The hardcover edition of the 400-page book retails for $35.