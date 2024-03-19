Nippon TV’s ‘ACMA:Game’ on Prime Video

Prime Video will stream Nippon TV’s large scale survival action thriller series ACMA:Game. The series will stream on Prime Video Japan starting April 7 — immediately after Nippon TV’s Sunday primetime air slot — and globally on all Prime Video outlets on April 26. Hulu Japan will also stream the series immediately after Nippon TV’s broadcast.

The series is based on the popular manga of the same name written by Meeb (Brave Bell) and illustrated by Koji Megumi (Bloody Monday), which was serialized on Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from 2013 to 2017.

ACMA:Game takes place in a devil’s world where the challenge is to conquer the world by collecting 99 devil’s keys. Players are forced to participate, and if they lose, they cannot refuse any orders. They must unravel the mystery hidden in the devil’s key in order to survive. The word Acma is derived from the Japanese world akuma, which means devil.