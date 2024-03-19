ATV’s ‘Street Birds’ Travels to Panama and Ecuador

ATV’s drama series Street Birds is headed to Panama and Ecuador. The Latin American journey of Street Birds is starting today with Ecuador TC Television airing the first season, while Panama’s TVN will air the first and second season of the series starting from March 24 in primetime. Both TV channels are going to air Street Birds under the same title, Almas de Fuego.

The Turkish drama, starring Ilayda Alisan, Hande Soral, Burak Tozkoparan, Gorkem Sevindik, and Erdem Sanli, revolves around five friends who find an abandoned baby in a trash bin and decide to take care of her. The five friends accidentally wound a bad guy named Çatal, then (also accidentally) kill a woman who was looking for baby Gülayşe. Time goes by and the five friends are now adults, but everything will fall apart once the policeman Barbaros comes to find Gülayşe.