Atlanta: Another Hollywood

It took a sign built on the hills overlooking Los Angeles to make Hollywood what it is today, the world’s entertainment mecca. It took tax credits in the order of $1 billion in 2023 to make Atlanta, Georgia, a film and TV shooting mecca, and with that a major real estate business hub.

But before movie stars’ mansions began sprouting all around Atlanta, the city environs featured some 45,000 square feet (4,180 sqm) of sound stage space in 2010, which became four million (371,612 sqm) in 2023, and by 2025 is set to reach six million square feet (557,418 sqm).

Reportedly, film and TV productions spent $4.1 billion around Atlanta last year.