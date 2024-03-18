MISTCO’s ‘Bahar’ Travels to Spain

Turkey’s MISTCO has licensed drama series Bahar to Mediaset-owned channel Divinity in Spain. The 114-episode drama will premiere today.

Bahar tells the story of a young girl who struggles to keep believing in goodness despite facing darkness all around her. After her father’s murder, Bahar tries to prove that her stepmother committed the deadly act. Meanwhile her love for Demir grows day by day.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director of MISTCO, commented: “Spain is a strategic country for us and our stories have being told in Spain for a few years. We believe that Bahar will be very well received by these audiences.”