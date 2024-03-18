Kanal D International Welcomes New Director

Kanal D International kicked off 2024 with new drama series Secret of Pearls, which is dominating Thursday nights ratings in Turkey.

At the forefront of the company’s expansion is Elif Tatoğlu, who recently joined KDI as Distribution Strategy director. Tatoğlu has a background in acquisitions, marketing and content distribution in both the pay-TV and OTT spaces.

Tatoğlu works alongside the Kanal D International team, which includes Çağla Menderes, Sales manager for CIS and Europe; Ruba Zeytuni Karatepe now Senior Sales executive for MENA and Africa; Sibel Levendoğlu, Sales manager for LATAM and North America; Yasemin Keskin, Sales manager for Asia and Pacific; Canan Koca, Sales executive for CEE and Europe; Selahattin Tosun, Digital and Linear Channel Sales manager; Büşra Saraçoğlu, Distribution Sales manager; Özen Yenice Çetinaslan, Marketing and Operations manager; Eda Camli, Marketing & Operation executive; Burçak Coşkundeniz, Traffic & Product manager, and Tugba Yılmaz, Traffic & Product specialist.