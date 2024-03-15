Zucker’s ‘Telegraph’ Bid Likely Stopped

Apparently, the U.K. government doesn’t like the company that Jeff Zucker keeps, so it’s planning to stop Zucker’s attempt to buy The Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine, two British prized publications.

Zucker, a former CNN president, is a partner of International Media Investments, which is backed by the UAE’s Sheikh Mansur bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To stop the sale, the U.K. Government has proposed to amend the Digital Markets Act so that it can ban ownership of a British news publication by a foreign state.

If the ban is enacted, Rupert Murdoch will have an opportunity to take over the two storied British publications.