Publispei Heads to Series Mania to Seek Partners for ‘Lady Doctors’

Italy-based Publispei is heading to Series Mania (taking place in Lille, from March 18-21) to look for international co-production partners for Lady Doctors, a period drama based on a true story, set during World War I near the Italian border with the Austrian-Hungarian Empire.

Lady Doctors tells the story of five Italian women who, after obtaining a medical degree, are unable to work as doctors because of their gender. They end up caring for wounded and mutilated soldiers from both the Italian and the Austrian-Hungarian armies.

Verdiana Bixio, owner and CEO of Publispei, said: “It’s a European story that’s worth investing in, as it talks about of female empowerment, young women who had the courage to fight for what they believed in and so they reach their goal. It’s a story of resilience and growth. Due to the story itself, we are looking for a German and Austrian co-producer, who would come on board also handling the international sales for this ambitious project.”

The series will be filmed in several locations, including in Germany and Austria, and most of the male characters will be played by German speaking actors.

Publispei is also showcasing crime series Flowers Over the Inferno – The Cases of Teresa Battaglia. A second installment of the successful series, which debuted on Italy’s Rai1 in primetime, is now available: Sleeping Nymph – The Cases of Teresa Battaglia, starring Elena Sofia Ricci as profiler Battaglia.

Publispei holds the scripted format rights of the series, international sales are handled by Spanish company Onza Distribution.