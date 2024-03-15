MIPTV Previews Tom Hanks-Narrated ‘The Americas’

MIPTV has announced that natural history event series The Americas, featuring Tom Hanks as narrator and music by two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, will be previewed at the upcoming MIPTV Market in Cannes (April 8-10, 2024).

The Americas: Worldwide Preview and Fireside Chat with Toby Gorman, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio, executive producer Mike Gunton, and series editor Holly Spearing, will feature first-look footage from the 10-part series.

The team will also offer behind-the-scenes insights on using revolutionary filmmaking technology to showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of Earth’s largest landmass to reveal untold wildlife stories.

The Americas is executive produced by Mike Gunton for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Distribution is handled by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. The series will premiere on NBC in 2025.

The session will be staged at 11.00 a.m. on April 9 in the Palais des Festivals.