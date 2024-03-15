Cisneros, Trustbridge Partner on ‘Merci Suarez’ Kids Series

Cisneros Kids and Trustbridge Entertainment are teaming up on a co-development deal to transform Meg Medina’s book trilogy Merci Suárez into a live-action adventure.

The Merci Suárez series follows the journey of Mercedes “Merci” Suárez, a Cuban-American tween navigating the challenges of middle school. This coming-of-age tale offers heartfelt moments, humor, and insightful glimpses into the middle school galaxy told from a unique perspective.

Meg Medina is the National Ambassador of Young People’s Literature, and author of several New York Times best-sellers.

“I’m over the moon to know that the world I created in the Merci Suarez novels is in the hands of Trustbridge Entertainment and Cisneros Kids, whose team has shown such vision and passion for the project right from the start. The Suárezes are a large and loving Latino family who won readers’ hearts. Now, I look forward to seeing the many talented storytellers and actors who’ll help bring them to life on screen,” said Medina.