BTF & ACI Release ‘Finding Love in Sisters’

Romantic film ‘Finding Love in Sisters’, a co-production between BTF Media and American Cinema Inspire, is premiering today on Tubi, Canela, and YouTube channel ‘ACI On the Go’ in English and Spanish.

The feature tells the story of Esperanza (Laura Carmine), a successful lawyer who, after the loss of her mother, returns to her hometown of Sisters, Oregon. Reuniting with her estranged sisters (played by Valentina Izarra and Marielena Davila), Esperanza embarks on a journey of self-discovery, forgiveness and love.

Directed by Jeff Day and written by D.F.W. Buckingham, Finding Love in Sisters continues the tradition of the “Love Finds You” series, celebrating strong female figures who overcome life’s challenges to achieve their dreams.

The film is inspired by Melody Carlson’s novel Love Finds you in Sisters.