NATPE Budapest Confirms Major Studios’ Participation

NATPE Budapest, taking place from June 24 – 27 at the InterContinental Budapest Hotel in the Hungarian capital city, has announced that A+E Media Group, BBC Studios, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros. International Television Production will be among nearly 60 exhibitors, including Turkish and Latin American contingents, already committed to attend the event. In addition, more than 200 buyers from over 40 countries have already signed up to participate.

“We are thrilled to welcome such esteemed exhibitors this year, which underscores the confidence and enthusiasm for the market’s return,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE Budapest. “As CEE’s most established and influential market and forum for the entertainment sector, it’s vital that we address the trends and issues specific to the region. With the expert counsel of our diverse NATPE Budapest advisory board representing a cross-section of the landscape, we intend to deliver content that is both pertinent and pragmatic.”

The all-new NATPE Budapest advisory board includes: Sony Pictures TV’s Gabor Balogh, bTV Media Group’s Ralf Bartoleit, Polsat’s Agata Borowiecka, TvBizz’s Georgi Chakarov, consultant Alina Florea, CME Adria/Pro Plus’ Stella Litou, Paramount Global Content Distribution’s Iwona Pilgrim, RTL Hungary’s Balázs Szabó, and TV2’s Andrea Zaras.