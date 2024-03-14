Amazon MGM Studios Commissions ‘Blind Spot’ Mystery

Anne Holt’s best-selling crime novel 1222, centered on iconic detective Hanne Wilhelmsen, is being adapted for streaming with filming taking place in Stockholm in early 2024. The four-part mystery drama, titled Blind Spot, will be co-produced by Nordic Drama Queens (a Fifth Season backed company) and Amazon MGM Studios, and is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in the Nordics in early 2025.

During a heavy snowstorm, a train travelling from Stockholm to Narvik collides with an avalanche. All passengers must take shelter in an old, isolated hotel in the mountains nearby. Among them is the sharp and dark-minded police officer, Hanne Wilhelmsen, and when mysterious murders start taking place at the hotel, Hanne begins to investigate.

The lead role of Hanne Wilhelmsen will be played by Ida Engvoll (Love and Anarchy). The ensemble cast includes Pål Sverre Hagen (Exit, ‘Kon-Tiki’), Kjell Bergqvist (Bäckström, 30 Degrees in February) and Sissela Kyle (Fröken Frimans krig).

Fifth Season is handling global distribution of the series outside of the Nordics.