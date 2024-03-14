Abacus to Rep True Crime Series ‘Murder By Medic’

Abacus Media Rights (an Amcomri Entertainment company) will distribute non-fiction, true crime series Murder By Medic.

A&E’s Crime and Investigation Channel, the original partner on Murder by Medic, has retained rights in the U.K., Ireland, Greece, CEE, Benelux and the Middle East. Abacus will now distribute the show in the rest of world.

The 52 x 60’ series, produced by FirstLookTV, tells the stories of 52 medics who have murdered their patients or used their medical know-how to kill closer to home. From doctors to psychologists to dentists to nurses. Each episode delves into a different case examining the chilling true tales of medics who break the Hippocratic Oath and kill.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at Abacus Media Rights, commented, “The appetite for true crime content continues to grow throughout the world, particularly outrageous crimes that take place in universally recognized settings. Told through poignant interviews with the loved ones of victims, key video and audio evidence, revelations from investigators and legal teams as well as insights from a distinguished panel of experts, Murder by Medic is an exceptionally riveting example of the genre.”