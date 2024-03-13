ZDF Launches ‘The Santorini Code’

ZDF Studios has launched documentary The Santorini Code (1 x 50′), a scientific exploration of Santorini’s volcanic history back to its very beginnings, including a massive eruption that is thought to have devastated the Minoan civilization about 3,600 years ago.

Produced by K22 Film in association with ZDF, ARTE and ZDF Studios, the one-off documentary discovers how this eruption unfolded, what it meant for the history of the Aegean and, with the aid of scientists, provides valuable insights into the behavior of similar volcanos worldwide.

Nikolas Huelbusch, ZDF Studios’ director of Unscripted, said: “As the global distributor, we are delighted to be launching The Santorini Code to market this month. It is an extraordinary film, not only because volcanos are a fascinating mystery to most of us, it also highlights just how powerful science is in helping us to understand our planet and provide solutions.”

The international scientific team collaborating on the exploration includes chief scientists from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research, The University of Clermont Auvergne, and the International Ocean Discovery Program in Texas.