MIPTV Unveils AI Summit’s Speaker Line-Up

MIPTV has announced the speaker line-up for its Tech & AI Innovation Summit, a dedicated program track aiming to both demystify and demonstrate the advancements in AI, to be staged at MIPTV (April 8-10, 2024) on April 10 at 10.30 a.m. in the Palais des Festivals in Cannes.

The two-hour summit will span where cognitive media and generative AI is already being deployed, and look at further advancements across creative and production, distribution and discovery, and copyright and licensing areas.

The summit — chaired by founder of consultancy Gone With, Peter Robinson — will open with a scene-setting presentation by executive director & co-founder of Ampere Analysis, Guy Bisson.

Covering new tools in the creative and production process will be Tom Bowers, founder of Hypothesis Media; while Arash Pendari, founder and creative director of Vionlabs, will illustrate advances around distribution and discovery.

Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images, will address the development of commercially safe and responsible AI tools to the benefit of creators, outlining the strategy, rights management and guardrails behind the Generative AI by Getty Images tool, launched last year in partnership with NVIDIA.