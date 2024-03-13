Hollywood Suite to Premiere Two New ITV Series

Hollywood Suite has announced the Canadian premieres of two drama series from ITV Studios, Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Until I Kill You. Hollywood Suite will be the exclusive Canadian home for both titles.

Four-part series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, from ITV Studios and Little Gem Media, focuses on the British Post Office’s wrongly dismissal and prosecution of hundreds of subpostmasters for theft, fraud, and false accounting in 2009. Alan Bates formed the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance and exposed the shocking scandal at the heart of the case.

The show will air over the course of two nights, May 28 and May 29 at 9 p.m. ET. It will be available on Hollywood Suite On Demand on May 29.

Also based on a true story, drama Until I Kill You, produced by World Productions, stars Line of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer, an agency nurse who survived a near-fatal relationship with murderer John Sweeney, played by Shaun Evans (Endeavour). The four-part series will premiere April 18 at 9 p.m. ET and be available on Hollywood Suite On Demand beginning April 1.

“ITV Studios has an incredible track record of bringing the best in dramatic television to audiences, and we’re thrilled to sign on to these two projects with them,” said Sharon Stevens, vice president of Programming for Hollywood Suite. “The Pembrokeshire Murders, which we premiered in April 2021, was a massive success both for us in Canada as well as across the pond and we’re confident that Until I Kill You and Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office will be similarly embraced by Canadians.”