Inter Medya To Rep “Like There Is No Tomorrow’’

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has recently signed a distribution agreement with Turkish digital platform Gain. Under the deal, miniseries Like There Is No Tomorrow (“Yarın Yokmuş Gibi”), which launched on Gain in February, has now joined Inter Medya’s miniseries catalog.

Starring Tuba Büyüküstün and Halit Ergenç, the series centers on the complex relationship between actress Manolya and experienced journalist Hakan after they meet for an interview.

Taking place in a single location over one night, Like There Is No Tomorrow explores the dynamics of male-female interaction through meaningful conversations about fame, love, and relationships.

Directed by Zeynep Günay and spanning four episodes, the program is part of the miniseries line-up under the New Generation Turkish Series brand.

Inter Medya will be showcasing the program at the Series Mania Forum in Lille, where the company will exhibit at stand DH 9.