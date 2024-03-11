‘Race Across the World’ Travels to Germany

All3Media international has announced that Studio Lambert’s format Race Across the World will travel to Germany in 2025 on ZDF. Planning for the six-part series, premiering in spring 2025, is currently underway for casting and filming produced by TOWER, an All3Media company.

The original version, produced by Studio Lambert, has run for three seasons and one celebrity season in the U.K. on the BBC, with a new season of both the original and celebrity version commissioned. Race Across the World was the BBC’s biggest factual entertainment brand of 2023 with the first episode of the celebrity version averaging 6.2m viewers.

Race Across the World has seen additional international success in Denmark on TV2, in the Netherlands on RTL, and in Finland, where the first series will premiere next month on MTV Katsomo and MTV3.

With only the cash equivalent of the airfare to fly the route, five teams have to find a quick and inexpensive way through countries and climates without the modern trappings of smartphones, internet access and credit cards. If they run out of money, they have to work to replenish their budget. The team that reaches the final checkpoint first wins the prize money.