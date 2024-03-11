Oscar Winners and Their ‘Goody’ Bags

At the 96th Academy Awards, held last night at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, epic biographical drama Oppenheimer brought home seven statuettes, including Best Picture, Best Director to Christopher Nolan, Best Leading Actor to Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor to Robert Downey Jr. Emma Stone won the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her role in Poor Things, which won a total of four statuettes (including production design, costumes and makeup/hairstyling).

Best Supporting Actress went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers, that film’s only win of the night. The Zone of Interest won Best International Film; Best Animated Film went to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and The Heron, while Mysyslav Chernov‘s 20 Days in Mariupol won Best Documentary.

Ratings figures for the live 2024 Oscars broadcast on ABC have not yet made public. What we know is that, although only 23 nominees took a statuette home, all 120 of them received a goody (gift) bag worth $178,410 each. Just last year, the bag was worth “only” $100,000, but this year’s film output was so overwhelmingly good, that it was reflected in the bags, which included 60 gifts; among them an array of vouchers, such as a three-night stay at an ultra-luxury Saint-Barth Paradise villa.

Up until 2006, the bags were handed out by the Academy, but that practice was stopped in order not to burden the recipients with having to pay taxes on the declared value of the gifts. The practice was taken over by Distinctive Assets, a Los Angels marketing agency.

The complete list of 2024 Oscar winners is available here.