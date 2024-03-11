Gusto TV Launches App

Gusto TV has launched an app to provide viewers with a culinary experience featuring a live stream of the Gusto TV channel.

“The Gusto TV App represents a significant leap forward in our pursuit to inspire and entertain food lovers around the world,” said Chris Knight, president & CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “We believe this mobile-centric platform not only brings our content to a wider audience but also enhances the overall culinary experience for our existing fans.”

With a user-friendly interface, the app allows users to enjoy free, unlimited access to Gusto TV’s extensive library of culturally diverse food shows. Viewers can choose from hundreds of recipes and watch and cook along with their favorite chefs.

The Gusto TV App is available for download worldwide on all Apple devices via the App Store, Google and Android devices via the Google Play Store, and Amazon Appstore and Fire TV devices.