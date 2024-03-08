Netflix In The Ring With Live Sports

For fans of live sports, on July 20, 2024, Netflix will live-stream a boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and influencer turned boxer Jake Paul.

The match, to be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be between 58-year-old Tyson and 27-year-old Paul, who reportedly has 26 million Instagram followers and 20.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Netflix is joining other on-demand services like Amazon’s Prime Video, Alphabet’s YouTube and Comcast’s Peacock, in offering such prized live programs, which are highly valued by advertisers.

Since becoming a professional boxer in 2020, Jake Paul has had a 9-1 record, while Tyson, who made his professional fighting debut in 1985, had a winning record of 50-6.